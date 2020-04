Local teen receives drive-by celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen battling cancer was given a parade in his honor Saturday.

Deniro Barrerro, 14, recently finished radiation for Ewing’s Sarcoma. His family wanted to surprise him with his very own drive-by celebration. Dozens of cars rolled by, some carrying storm troopers and signs supporting Deniro.

“It’s awesome, it’s awesome. It was a surprise for Deniro but we couldn’t hold it in, we wanted to make sure he was outside,” says Latisha Sheppard of Barrerro’s family. The parade certainly put a smile or two on Deniro’s face.

