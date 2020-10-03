Local tech company gets big business from menu QR codes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tech company, a few years old, wasn’t picking up much steam until they tapped into the market for menu QR codes. You’ve probably seen them popping up at restaurants all over. “It is a necessity now,” Addmi founder Andy Lim said.

People scan QR codes with their phone’s camera to pull up a menu, but Lim said his code takes it a step further by allowing people to order and pay from their table without ever interacting with a waiter. Plus, there is a geotag embedded so the restaurant knows what table to bring the food to. “No app, no login, no registration,” Lim said. “Scan, order, and get out.”

Lim said his Albuquerque company began developing codes for menus last October, unaware of the demand that would come with the pandemic. “We are super grateful,” Lim said. “It is the right timing.”

In a matter of months, they went from having around 200 customers to 700 nationwide and in five countries with 50 local. One local customer is Neko Neko at Sawmill Market. “It saves a lot of time,” owner Congo Truong said. “You can order in less than three to five minutes. We have seen a 25 to 35 percent increase in sales.”

Lim said just about every restaurant at Sawmill uses it, turning tables over faster and shortening lines. “It is easy,” customer Janyce Thompson said. “The first time, I felt uncomfortable, but if someone just tells you to use your phone camera, it works really easily.”

While Lim said they are still a small Albuquerque company, he said this is a turning point. “We are the first one out there and a lot of people are copying us right now,” Lim said. “We are going to be a major player for sure.”

Lim said the codes also offer takeout and delivery options. He said he is in talks with the Santa Ana Star Center to expand his services there.

