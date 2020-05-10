Live Now
Local tearoom serves curbside Mother’s Day tea party

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Mother’s Day, families had to get creative to show how much they love their mom. One local business certainly helped out.

The St. James Tearoom on Osuna and Edith hosted curbside pickup Sunday. Customers could order online and then drive up to the business at a designated time while employees safely brought out their order.

While it’s not your typical tea party, St. James Tearoom received more than 200 orders for Mother’s Day. “It’s been really encouraging that they’ve been supporting us and they still had something to give even during this time and so that’s a joy,” says Owner Daniel Higbie. They even gave out flowers to each customer.

