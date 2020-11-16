Local small businesses receive CARES Act funds before lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some much-needed financial relief is coming to small businesses across the Albuquerque metro. City officials disbursed 97 grants of $10,000 each to small businesses this weekend, a day before those businesses will be forced to close down.

The grants are funded by a $10 million small business economic relief grant program, funded by the CARES Act. The one-time grants are made available to businesses with less than 50 full-time employees, impacted by the public health emergency. Applications and information on rules and restrictions for the CARE grants are available on the city’s website.