Local shops see increased demand for sewing supplies during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused a resurgence of some home economic skills some people haven’t used for decades like sewing. As people start to sew facemasks, that translated into a boom for some typically slow businesses.

The staff at Bob’s Sewing and Vacuum Center, say their repairs for sewing machines are three weeks out because so many people have dropped them off.

“It’s really common. Machines coming in 15 a day probably and people getting them repaired, people buying machines… and people that have never even sewn before. Mainly to make masks, it’s been kind of crazy with the mask making,” said Kelly Dickinson.

Kelly Dickinson with Bob’s Sewing and Vacuum Center says they were deemed essential, so they’ve been open this whole time. Their back room has a wall full of sewing machines needing to be repaired.

Dickinson said currently they only have machines for sale that are $799 and up, because all the lower end models are sold out.

As for fabric stores like Joann’s, they have long lines outside the store. People say they’re relieved to finally be able to get supplies they needed. “You can’t get a machine right now at a Walmart or Amazon, so we’ve been one of the few places that have needles, thread, anything like that, again you can’t get that at a Walmart. I had one guy tell me he was buying pillowcases, cause that was something you could still get,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson says it’s important to get sewing machines serviced every few years even if they aren’t used often because they tend to dry out. Bob’s Sewing and Vacuum Center did have modified hours, but are currently back to their normal schedule. They also have a basket full of masks inside, free to first responders and for sale for anyone else.

Also, if you don’t want to wait in long lines at Joann’s, they are offering curbside pickup.

