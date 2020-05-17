Local school holds drive-thru art show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque school found a creative way to show off their students’ artwork.

Each year, St. Charles Catholic School organizes an indoor art show. But this year, they decided to hold a drive-thru show instead to maintain social distancing.

Not only was it a chance to see artwork, but the event brought the community together in a safe way. “I think the purpose of the art show is to show some community still, that we’re still a community even though we’re apart, that they can come together. They drove by and waved at each other and looked at the art and loved it,” said Art Teacher Donna Gallegos. Artwork from Pre-K through 8th Grade students was on display.

