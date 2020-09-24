Local restaurant owner strictly enforcing COVID-19 rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant owner has a no-nonsense way of telling his customers if they want to eat there, they better follow the rules. Robert Vick, the owner of Vicks Vittles near Central and Wyoming says he’s not pushing any political agenda, but since the pandemic hit New Mexico, he’s created a set of rules for his customers.

Those rules are posted in front of his restaurant for everyone to see as they walk in. Masks are required upon entering but can be taken off when a customer is seated. Vick however, is going a step further, checking everyone’s temperature as they enter. He says it’s just an added safety precaution. “Other places may not do that, but we do it,” said Vick.

Vick explains some of the new rules have upset some customers. “Some of them say that I’m infringing on their rights and that it’s unconstitutional what we’re doing,” said Vick. So one of the rules on the list is, “Leave any attitude in your car!”

Vick doesn’t feel like his rules are too much to ask. “These are the rules that we follow, and then if you want to come in here, otherwise you can dine anywhere else,” said Vick. His loyal customers say they feel safer at his restaurant, and wish more businesses would do the same thing.

“He’s sticking to the rules and that’s what we need, people following the rules,” said one of his weekly diners.

Vick says he recently built a brand new patio to adapt to the capacity requirements. He also added a to-go window so people can pick up their orders more easily.

