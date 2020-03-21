Local restaurant, church join to feed homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is pulling together to help feed the homeless amid coronavirus concerns.

Saturday, Central Grill in downtown donated 5,000 meals to local homeless shelters and other places in need. The City and Legacy Church are helping distribute those meals. The mayor commended the community collaboration between private businesses, faith partners, and government in a time of crisis.

Central Grill’s George Griego says he’s proud to see locals come together. “I was amazed how quickly this thing fell together, how many people want to help and get things done. It just shows you that when there’s a need or there’s a crisis people will step up they want to be a part of it and get things done, and it’s just amazing to me how we got together and got this done,” he said.

Both Griego and the pastor of Legacy Church say they will continue to serve the community.

