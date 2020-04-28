Local outreach program seeking donations for Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local community outreach program is looking for donations to send to the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation currently has 1,726 cases of the coronavirus with 59 deaths. Because of the difficulties faced by rural Navajo to receive supplies, DreamLab is collecting non-perishable items, dog food and water to take to them.

“We’re really trying to reach rural pockets of the Navajo Nation that are lacking supplies and are far from stores,” said founder Aly Bitsui. The organization is accepting donations through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at Albuquerque Collective. They are also accepting monetary donations through their website.

