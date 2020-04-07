Local organizations donate disinfected care packages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some local organizations are doing what they can to give back, the safe way. Brian’s Angels, a homeless outreach program run by State Auditor Brian Colon and Chisolm Trail RV have teamed up to send care packages all across the state.

That’s not all, volunteers are making sure all those packages are properly sanitized. “We send out our volunteers with masks and gloves and make sure they’re using best practices as we drop these deliveries off to the thousands of people we’re serving in New Mexico. now we’ll be doing a particular sanitizer to the trailers that take the food to the communities,” said Colon.

Organizers say General Mills heard about the project and donated 9,000 granola bars. The organization has provided more than 10,000 meals and delivered more than 1,000 packages.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources