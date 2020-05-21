Local nurse’s isolation camper found and returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Here’s some good news for you, a healthcare worker’s camper that was stolen has been found. We told you about Sylvia Vega, a nurse at an Albuquerque COVID-19 positive facility, was going to use the camper as a place for her to sanitize herself before she would go into her home but it was stolen from her yard Tuesday.

Wednesday, a good samaritan spotted it in Cedar Crest. It was returned to her Wednesday night. “I’m very grateful that it came in one and everything is still intact as well as, yeah, it’s here. So I’m very happy that it is- I’m just very happy and I’m very blessed,” said Vega. No word on who stole the camper.