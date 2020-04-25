Local nonprofit works to educate homeless on Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While coronavirus dominates news coverage, populations with less access to the media are getting misinformation. One local nonprofit is working to set the record straight. Christine Barber is educating a vulnerable population about the dangers of coronavirus. “A lot of people on the streets do not have phones,” Barber said. “They have no way of listening to the news.”

During Street Safe New Mexico’s outreach, she noticed widespread misinformation.”No one is social distancing,” Barber said. “The information is just not correct.” She said many are giving way to conspiracy theories. “They do not believe it is actually real,” Barber said. “They believe it is a hoax.”

She said others have considered injecting themselves with disinfectants as referenced in President Donald Trump’s briefing Thursday. “The woman was sick and asked if I was sure that she could not do that,” Barber said. “She asked what could she inject. Everyone is looking for a solution and a quick fix.”

Barber is working to spread the right information and resources, giving out masks, hand sanitizer and information packets. They are posting signs outside buildings with the number of new cases statewide each day and taking peoples’ temperature. “The last outreach we went on, the guy’s temperature was so high that it just read high,” Barber said. “We have only successfully gotten a few of them into testing.”

Her team reaches around 200 people each week but she understands it is just a drop in the bucket. “We are hoping this will work like all information on the street works, kind of like a game of telephone,” Barber said. “By the time it gets to the fifteenth person, hopefully, it will survive out to social distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.”

Barber said right now, they are just working in the International District but she hopes to expand her team’s outreach to other parts of Albuquerque.

