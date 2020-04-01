Live Now
Local non-profits put handwashing station in International District

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is working to keep everyone safe and sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak.

East Central Ministries has installed two handwashing stations in the Internation District in Albuquerque. Director John Bulten says with so many businesses shut down, they took it upon themselves to provide a way for the area’s homeless population to wash their hands.

The donated tanks hold 275 gallons of water. “As we come out of the coronavirus and we will. we have to be tighter as a community all the way around how to care for each other, how to look out for each other how to invest in the kind of infrastructure that our unsheltered friends need,” said Bulten.

The two completed stations are located at Central and Vermont and Central and Charleston. Bulten hopes to put out at least a dozen more.

