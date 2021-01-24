Local musician pens song as tribute to healthcare workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One New Mexico musician is honoring the state’s healthcare workers with a touching tribute.

Robert Jude Romero wrote the song “Earthbound Angels,” about the topic. Romero has been working in the healthcare industry for more than 15 years and says his children are working as nurses as well.

He says he sees the struggle hospital workers have to put up with every day and says his initial inspiration for the song was when his daughter said the hardest part of her day was informing a family that their loved ones had passed away. “They’re so committed these nurses and doctors and front-line workers, and there’s custodial people involved, maintenance people involved within a hospital, and it’s a struggle every day, I’m sure, for them to get through their workday and not take anything home with them,” said Romero.

He says he’ll be partnering with a charity called Heal As One out of Florida, which assists with the healing of those in critical condition due to COVID-19.