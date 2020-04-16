Local musician Chevel Shepherd staying positive despite postponed graduation

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico music star and high school senior Chevel Shepherd is trying to stay positive even though her graduation from Farmington High has been postponed. The 17-year-old won the 15th season on ‘The Voice.’ She tells us she worked hard to balance a lot including recording an album, to graduate on time with her friends.
“I’d been looking forward to that since I was a freshman just getting to walk across the stage with my classmates and it being canceled I was bummed because I was looking forward to walking across the stage and receiving my diploma and saying I finished my school and I sang and I was on the voice and I balanced that all at the same time,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd doesn’t know when or if the in-person ceremony will happen but says she’s happy to still be releasing music. Her next single is set to come out May 1.
