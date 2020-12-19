Local motorcycle club helps give presents, turkeys to families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They may call themselves the “unknown” motorcycle club, but their name is getting out there, thanks to an act of kindness.

The bikers handed out Christmas presents to children at the YDI Kirtland Head Start Program on Gibson, along with turkeys to their families. To stay COVID-safe, the families pulled up in their cars and the bikers dropped off the goodies.

The pandemic also made it hard to raise donations, but they found a way to give back. “It’s really got us limited on the things we can do for the public. Hopefully when this stuff goes over, we can step back in and do more,” said one of the bikers. It’s the second year “Unknown MC” has helped the Head Start kids and they say it won’t be their last.