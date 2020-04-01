Live Now
Local mom helps daughter celebrate birthday with friends around the world

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom made sure that her daughter who’s stuck inside still got to celebrate her birthday with friends.

Family and friends from across the country, to Europe and Even Africa, used the internet to wish Aliyah Mumba a happy tenth birthday Tuesday. Her mom Jessica Roybal says that even though getting the technology to work right was a big challenge it was all worth it to see Aliyah so happy on her special day.

Aliyah’s mother says she hopes the story can spread a little cheer and show other parents how to help celebrate during the quarantine.

