Local middle schools put on virtual concert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local middle school band directors are getting creative with their music lessons.
Band directors from Desert Ridge Middle School and Eisenhower Middle School. Got their students to record themselves playing different parts of the same song.
They then combined the clips to make a virtual concert. They hope to continue music lessons and giving their students chances to collaborate from home.
