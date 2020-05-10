Local man receives parade after COVID-19 recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family and friends surprised an Albuquerque man with his own parade to celebrate his recovery from COVID-19. “You hear all the negative stuff, the deaths and everything. But man, he’s a survivor,” says Liz Silva who helped organize the parade.

Isaiah Jaramillo is a Special Olympics athlete. He recently tested positive for the coronavirus, putting him in the hospital for several days. After he recovered, loved ones organized the drive-by celebration at his home Saturday afternoon.

Isaiah says the gesture meant a lot to him. “All my family, all my friends are back. My heart is in because I love them,” Jaramillo said. Isaiah is a huge basketball fan and loves the Los Angeles Lakers.

