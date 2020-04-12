Local man combines working out and virtual reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is dealing with social distancing in the digital world.

Jason Smith is connecting his hobbies of working out and virtual reality to make videos. He says through the stay-at-home order, he and his wife have been running outside often and the desert environment reminded him of a video game he used to play, which inspired him.

“I think there’s a lot of people who need uplifting, so I’ve had some people write me saying, ‘You know, your videos have really lifted me up,’ and it’s the bright part of my day and if I can do that, that’s great,” said Smith.

