Local liquor store react to governor’s new order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Standalone liquor stores are now among the non-essential businesses forced to shut down under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s extended ‘stay-at-home’ order.

Some local liquor stores said it’s unfair to shut them down but keep grocery, big box and convenience stores open.

“Why me? Why not let me stay in business and compete with them,” said Connie Nellos, owner of Quarters Discount Liquor. “They’re giving the big people an un-competitive advantage over me and I don’t like it.”

Nellos has owned the small business liquor store for over 50 years. He said he couldn’t believe it when he heard the order forcing liquor stores to shut down. He wrote a letter to the governor’s office asking the governor to reconsider. He said he got a ‘no’ response within the hour.

In the letter, he shares how his store is enforcing social distance guidelines and explains how they don’t let anyone who is coughing or sick inside.

Nellos understands the state is trying to keep everyone safe but wonders why liquor stores can’t change the way they operate like restaurants switching to take-out only. He said his store could change over to a ‘walk-up’ service.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to make them happy and leave me open,” said Nellos. “When they say small businesses is the way we can beat unemployment, well then, why are they closing me?”

Despite the upsetting news to Nellos, he is complying with the order.

