Local landscaping businesses lose work during COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stay-at-home order has given people a lot of time on their hands so they are doing home improvement projects which includes yard work.

Marcus Argenta, president of the Lawn Rangers a local landscaper, says they’re not getting as many calls as they usually do this time of year. Argenta says they’re used to seeing more than 40 inquiries a day, but that number is being cut in half.

“There’s a lot more people at home so I think there’s a lot more people using their energy and time to take care of their houses and do their own work. I think a lot of people are on hold right now, I don’t think people want to put out an extra funds or money on anything they don’t know for sure they going to have,” said Argenta.

Also, a quick search on neighborhood apps like Nextdoor show a few different people offering yard services to make some extra cash. One teenager says he’s been doing this for a few weeks, but is now seeing less interest since the stay-at-home order has been put in place.

“I had done one job and I had three others lined up, but those all fell through just because they were all older clients and I didn’t want to put them at risk and I don’t think they necessarily wanted me there,” said Preston Whitely, a La Cueva high school junior.

The Lawn Rangers also work with commercial businesses. They say because so many of those businesses are closed, they are also losing work there as well.

