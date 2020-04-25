Local hotel industry sees massive hit from Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque hotel and hospitality industry is seeing steep losses from coronavirus.

The city’s tourism partner ‘Visit Albuquerque’ says at least 38 different meetings, conventions, and sporting events have canceled in the City since March. They’re worth an estimated $30 million hit in direct spending.

“On a brighter note, we are currently working with 19 meetings, conventions, events, that are looking to postpone their event for Albuquerque, so that equates to about $3.4 million in director visitor spending,” says Tania Armenta, CEO of ‘Visit Albuquerque.’

Tourism usually brings about six million people to Albuquerque each year. The city says traffic at the Sunport is down about 97%, with roughly 500 travelers going through there every day.

