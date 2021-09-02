Local hospital leaders give update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaders from Albuquerque’s major hospitals are holding a news conference Thursday morning to address the latest information on COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, the state’s health officials gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 numbers.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 875 new cases in the state and 381 people currently hospitalized. Experts from the University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent are hosting the Thursday news conference.