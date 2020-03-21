Local homeless shelter increases measures to protect elderly population

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services announced they are pro-actively keeping residents 62-years-of-age or older at the Westside Emergency Housing Center separate from all other residents at the shelter.

Both the Jack Candelaria and Thomas Bell Community Centers will be used to house men and women. The shelters will be operated by Family and Community Services and their partner, Heading Home. Transportation to and from these shelters will be provided by FCS.

The occupants of both shelters will have to follow a set of rules to keep them and the surrounding neighborhoods safe. Neither of these temporary shelters will accept walk-up clients or let occupants leave or return to a shelter on foot.

Each night, an average of 400 men, women, and families utilize the services of WEHC. Since Mayor Keller announced the implementation of the decision in March 2019, they converted from a “winter shelter” to being open seven nights a week, year-round, and open all weekend.