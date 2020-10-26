Local health officials to speak on COVID-19

Watch discussion on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will speak on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. KRQE News 13 will live stream this discussion.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Mitchell, and Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval will be answering questions from the media on topics such as the COVID-19 hospitalization rates, the upcoming holiday recommendations, and updates on the latest evidence.