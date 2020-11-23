Local health officials to speak on COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - COVID-19 has forced everyone to adjust how they manage their daily lives. While most residents are fortunate enough to have a place that is safe to isolate if needed, some individuals don't have a place to call home. City of Albuquerque Department of Family & Community Services Director Carol Pierce discusses what the city and its partners are doing to help those experiencing homelessness.

In addition to the Westside Emergency Housing Center, the city and its partners are also operating four hotels in the community during the pandemic. Pierce explains that two of the hotels are for individuals who are COVID-positive who need to be isolated while the other two hotels are referred to as "wellness hotels" which house individuals who are older that have chronic health conditions and are more at-risk for COVID-19.