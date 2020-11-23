Local health officials to speak on COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials from University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will speak on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. KRQE News 13 will live stream the discussion on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Chief Patient Safety Officer and Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, and Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval will be discussing COVID-19 hospitalization rates and trends in addition to updates on the latest evidence.

Latest Coronavirus News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss