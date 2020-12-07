Local health experts to speak on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will be discussing COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, updates, as well as the latest evidence on Monday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Irene Agostini, Presbyterian Chief Patient Safety Officer and Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gurdeep Singh are expected to be in the discussion.

In an update on Nov. 30, health experts said they expected hospitalizations to increase over the next few weeks as infections from Thanksgiving gatherings came in. Doctors also discussed the challenges that would come with vaccine distribution such as the temperatures the vaccines need to be kept at and how to distribute multiple vaccines if available.

