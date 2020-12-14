Local health experts to speak on COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Watch the full discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will hold a conversation to discuss topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Irene Agostini, Presbyterian Chief Patient Safety Officer and Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, and Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval will be included in the discussion.

Last week, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a new health order that limits non-essential surgeries from December 11 through January 4, 2021. The order defines non-essential surgeries as procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health. The order doesn’t apply to emergency medical care.

