Local health experts to reflect on one year of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaders from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will hold a remote discussion to reflect on one year of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospitals CEO Kate Becker, Presbyterian Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Mitchell, Lovelace Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent CEO Lillian Montoya will be part of the discussion to discuss the past year of the pandemic and their health systems. During an update from health experts on Monday, New Mexico hospitals reported seeing a big drop in COVID-19 patients, the lowest numbers since at least October.

While each hospital said they’re continuing to see a significant decrease in the amount of COVID patients, all of their facilities remain full. Officials say one factor to this is that this is usually a busy time of year for hospitals as they are catching up on a lot of care that has been deferred due to the public health crisis.

The hospitals said the vaccines were the main cause of fewer hospitalizations and death. However officials say we are not out of the woods and that it is a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

The CDC recently released new guidelines that allow fully vaccinated people to be indoors with other vaccinated people and they won’t need to wear a mask or social distance.