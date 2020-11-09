Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 updates, holiday recommendations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The ongoing pandemic has made it difficult for families to see loved ones living in nursing homes. Now, an Albuquerque woman is saying thank you to the people who have taken care of her mom during the outbreak by giving them a full Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is going to be a really challenging time for everybody, so we want to just do something special that showed our family members and showed the staff working here how much we appreciate them and much we love our family," said Christine Trujillo.