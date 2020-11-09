Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 updates, holiday recommendations

Watch discussion on this page at 10 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from UNM Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System will be speaking on COVID-19 at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. KRQE will live stream the discussion on this page.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Mitchell, and Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval will be highlighting COVID-19 hospitalization rates, upcoming holiday recommendations, and updates on the latest evidence.

