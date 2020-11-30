Local health experts discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, updates

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch the discussion at 11 a.m. on this page

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System discussed several topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates and updates on the latest evidence.

During an update on Nov. 9, health officials stressed the importance of staying home as transmission rates increased. Local medical leaders previously stated they have no intention of reducing access to care for things like cancer or other urgent medical conditions but said non-urgent, elective procedures are being postponed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery