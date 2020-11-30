Local health experts discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, and Lovelace Health System discussed several topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates and updates on the latest evidence.
During an update on Nov. 9, health officials stressed the importance of staying home as transmission rates increased. Local medical leaders previously stated they have no intention of reducing access to care for things like cancer or other urgent medical conditions but said non-urgent, elective procedures are being postponed.
