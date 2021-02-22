Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will discuss topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and updates on the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 22. KRQE News 13 will stream this discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will be in attendance.

