Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Public Schools student-athletes are desperate to get back in the game. Sunday, they held a peaceful protest in response to their seasons being canceled due to the district board's decision to stick with online learning. Athletes say the school board isn't listening and this was their opportunity to be heard.

From cheers in the stands to a protest in a parking lot. APS students-athletes who would typically face off in competition, rallied together at district headquarters, protesting the school board's decision to continue with online learning. "Rivalries mean a lot on the court or on the field but right now, we just want to do what we love to do," says senior Joseph Leybe.