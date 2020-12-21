Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Watch full discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will discuss topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and updates on the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will be in attendance during the remote discussion.

