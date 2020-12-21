Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch full discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will discuss topics including COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and updates on the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Rohini McKee, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will be in attendance during the remote discussion.

Latest New Mexico Coronavirus News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery