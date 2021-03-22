Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Watch the discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and CHRISTUS St. Vincent will highlight COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends, and updates on the latest evidence during a discussion at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

Story continues below

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales are expected to be in attendance.