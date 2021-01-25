Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will host a discussion on topics such as COVID-19 hospitalization rates and trends, as well as the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 25. KRQE News 13 will live stream the discussion on this page.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will be in attendance during the discussion.