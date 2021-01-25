Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Coronavirus New Mexico

Watch discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Someone wheeled down the hallway of a hospital (Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will host a discussion on topics such as COVID-19 hospitalization rates and trends, as well as the latest evidence at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 25. KRQE News 13 will live stream the discussion on this page.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales will be in attendance during the discussion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES