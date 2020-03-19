Local gyms move to online options amid coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For people who exercise as part of their daily routine, the closure of gyms statewide may be a huge inconvenience.

However, some local fitness centers are meeting the challenge of delivering workouts right to their clients’ living rooms.

“We are the Albuquerque Netflix of yoga,” YogaZo owner Ashley Fathergill said. “That is what we want to be.”

YogaZo in Albuquerque is adopting a new business model.

“What we are going to do is a continual rotation of releasing content,” Fathergill said.

Their community-based, traveling yoga studio is now online after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham directed recreational facilities to close statewide.

“While fitness has a hobby-centric tone to it, this is very much as important as every other mom and pop shop that lines the street,” Fathergill said.

Since releasing their first round of online classes last night, more than 50 people bought their $10 for two classes package. Fathergill said it is a way to keep her employees on the payroll.

“It is a really good way for us to make sure our instructors are getting paid well at home,” Fathergill said.

Studios across Albuquerque are doing the same, posting Facebook Live workouts, sharing interactive videos and at-home exercises.

“All day we have been filming new content we hope will be engaging and appropriate for the fact that people are going to be inside for possibly quite a while now,” co-owner of Elevate PHW Jay English said.

“It is a whole different way of doing business for us,” Kristine Blackman with Blackman’s Championship Martial Arts said. “It is new territory for all of us.”

Businesses said it is a make or break time for them.

“For a small business, this is scary stuff because we worked 27 years building our business,” Blackman said.

However, they said they are hopeful this new business model will not only keep them afloat but provide strength for their clients.

“We are just trying to create a sense of certainty in all the certainty,” Fathergill said.

The gyms are encouraging people to get moving, even if it is just a few minutes a day, to help alleviate stress during this time.

