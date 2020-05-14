Local gym hosting virtual 5k to raise money for food pantries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local gym is working to raise thousands of dollars for food pantries. Orangetheory Fitness New Mexico is inviting the public to participate in its so-called “Orange You Ready for a 5K?” event.

It’s a virtual run, meaning participants pay the $25 registration fee online and run 3.1 miles any time in May.

“Clearly we can’t all be together,” Orangetheory Fitness New Mexico Owner Lorraine Higgins said about the original in-person race that was canceled amid the pandemic. “Since we couldn’t be together as a team, we thought, ‘Let’s raise some money for people that need it.'”

Their goal is to raise at least $7,500. All of the proceeds will go to the St. Felix Food Pantry in Albuquerque and the Food Depot in Santa Fe.

“These two [pantries] are definitely underserved. Some of the big names get a lot of help and a lot of assistance. These are just smaller and need a bit of extra love,” said Orangetheory Fitness New Mexico Owner Lorraine Higgins. “There’s so many people that really need help and we know the food banks are hurting.”

The governor at a press conference Wednesday said all gyms in the state will not open until at least the beginning of June. To register for the virtual run, click here.

