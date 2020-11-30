ABQ Santa Visits offer COVID-safe experiences with Santa Clause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year and Santa is coming to town. Since he likely won’t be seen in many malls this year, ABQ Santa Visits is giving locals the chance to book a private visit from Santa Claus himself.

The group’s website says that Santa will be completely COVID-safe with all the appropriate PPE, and you can pick how you see him, whether in your home or through a window. Home visits are $50 for in-person and $25 for virtual. Reservations can be made online.

Latest Local News: