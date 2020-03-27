Local grocery stores take measures to protect staff, customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locally owned grocery stores are taking steps to protect their workers and customers from the spread of the virus.
Jerry’s Market on Isleta and I-25 has installed plexiglass at the registers, as well as floor decals telling people where to stand.
Meanwhile, Lowe’s Neighborhood Market, there are signs and partitions helping people maintain an appropriate social distance from each other. Larger chains like Smith’s have announced they plan to take similar measures.
