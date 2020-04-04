Local grocery store urges customers use proper etiquette

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico grocery store wants to remind people about proper etiquette the next time you visit.

Triangle Grocery in Cedar Crest partnered with Bernalillo County to tell New Mexicans on how to safely shop during this tough time. They say you should shop alone, do not use grocery shopping as a social outing, and use plastic produce bags when picking up fruits and vegetables.

“It’s tense times and we’re just looking for a little more, I don’t know, cooperation from people, it’s a way different shopping etiquette than we’re normally used to,” says Rita Liebling.

Triangle Grocery says although they’ve had a tough time restocking paper supplies, they’re asking people to only buy what they need. They’ve had no issues with keeping fresh produce and meats in stock.

