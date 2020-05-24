Local grad gets surprise parade

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One special Cleveland High School senior got a big surprise from friends and family Saturday afternoon.

Austin West just wrapped up his senior year at Cleveland High School. His mom reached out to her cousin to see if they could pull off a celebration to surprise the Rio Rancho grad.

The cousin says it took him three days to put together, bringing a flat-bed with a speaker system to play Austin’s class song. Each car had several balloons that were released and friends and family took to the microphone to say some encouraging words.

