Local grad gets surprise parade

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One special Cleveland High School senior got a big surprise from friends and family Saturday afternoon.

Austin West just wrapped up his senior year at Cleveland High School. His mom reached out to her cousin to see if they could pull off a celebration to surprise the Rio Rancho grad.

The cousin says it took him three days to put together, bringing a flat-bed with a speaker system to play Austin’s class song. Each car had several balloons that were released and friends and family took to the microphone to say some encouraging words.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss