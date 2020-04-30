Live Now
Local furniture stores donate mattresses to UNMH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare workers at the University of New Mexico Hospital can get the rest they need thanks to a big donation. American Home Furniture and Mattress and Tempur-Sealy donated 60 mattresses to the hospital for doctors and residents battling coronavirus.

The company wanted to give them somewhere to rest and recuperate in a safe and clean environment while working 14 to 16 hours shifts.

“So we wanted to upgrade their sleeping so they can get the best rest and therefore give New Mexicans the best health service possible,” said Jack Freed.

The mattresses will be put into call rooms over the next several weeks.

