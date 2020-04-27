Local fraternity teams with brewery to give back to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery has supported a local fraternity for years and now, its members are returning the favor.

Omega Psi Phi fraternity stopped by Nexus Brewery in the heights Sunday afternoon. While maintaining social distancing, members placed to-go orders as a way to support local.

The fraternity says Nexus has helped them raise funds for years, which go toward scholarships for high school seniors. “Most of our events that we’d normally do, we’ve put those on the backburner. Primarily because we’re trying to maintain social distancing, this is one where we’ve found an amended way to conduct business and support the local area all at the same time,” says Treven Williams of Omega Psi Phi. The fraternity plans to support other local restaurants around the city.

