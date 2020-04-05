Local foundation gives meals to hungry truck drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the road for days at a time, the men and women driving big rigs are in it for the long haul. “I have come around about 4,000,” says one.

During the COVID-19 while thousands of people are required to stay at home, they’re on the front lines. Driving long distances to get people the supplies they need. “It’s been a little tough. There’s a fear, we’re still out there exposing ourselves to the virus,” says commercial truck driver Roberto Rodriguez.

Saturday afternoon, the Robert Sotela Foundation, a group focused on giving back to the community, is saying thank you to those drivers. They set up a booth at the Wingstop near I-40 and 98th to give free meals to the truckers as they passed through the city. A traditional New Mexican meal of carne adobada, beans, and rice.

The drivers say the past few weeks have been challenging. “It’s been really hard, with most of the rest stops being closed, and you’ve got food in your truck but if you can’t stop and eat it, or warm it up, or whatever, you’re just out of luck for a while,” says truck driver Matt Whitaker.

But they’re grateful for the warm, home cooked meal that’ll get them ready to hit the road again. The Robert Soleta Foundation prepared 200 meals.

