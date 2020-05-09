Local food buffets rethink how to operate in the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we look ahead to what life will look like post-coronavirus, the future of some local buffet restaurants are uncertain. So some of them are preparing big changes to how they run their buffet lines.

Some buffet owners said they want to keep their staff and customers safe, so the traditional way of grabbing a meal at the buffet line most likely won’t look the same.

“Buffets are gone and only to-go every day,” said Taaj Palace owner Rashpal Sandhu. “Business has gone down like 75 percent.”

The Taaj Palace off Eubank and Constitution Avenue has been in business for 11 years. They are an Indian restaurant but they also have a buffet option for customers. They’re still able to do to-go orders, but their buffet, which is a popular option at the Taaj Palace, has been closed because of state orders. If the buffets do reopen, the restaurant said their buffet will be different.

“It can’t be like it used to be before where there were four, five people at the buffet line at the same time,” said TJ Gill.

Depending on what the government allows to keep buffets open in the future, the Taaj Palace said if they get the green light to reopen theirs, the buffet line could look a lot more like a serving station where only employees can touch the utensils.

They said that would limit the number of people touching the same utensils. They’re also looking at limiting how many people can be at the buffet lines and they are weighing the idea of having a server grab food from the buffet and bring it to the customer as another option.

Those changes the Taaj Palace is proposing are what the New Mexico Restaurant Association said could be good guidance if buffets reopen.

