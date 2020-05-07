Local family brings ‘reading challenge’ to YouTube, reading to kids online

The Radigan family, which operates 8 Story Lovers, has created a Bill Peet reading challenge through YouTube for kids at home during the pandemic. (Courtesy: Radigan family)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is sharing their love for books with kids stuck at home during the pandemic. They’re using a reading challenge to bring stories to life and encourage others to pick up a book during this time.

Take one look in the Radigan household and you’ll find no shortage of a love for reading. Now, they’re sharing that passion for books.

“We started 8 Story Lovers a while back with the idea of sharing good books with others, so they could get them at the library,” said Nicole Radigan, a local mom and “family librarian” of 8 Story Lovers, who says some of their favorite books come from author Bill Peet. “People can’t go to the library right now because everything’s closed, but we happen to own 26 of our favorite author’s books so how about we just read them, have my kids read them to other kids and add some sound effects and stuff so kids can still ‘read.'”

They’ve made a challenge through their YouTube channel, reading Peet’s books to kids at home, then encouraging them to then read the books on their own, sound effects and all. Their videos have become interactive school lessons, adding in drawing how-tos and even vocabulary words.

“You’ll get videos, all of the videos that we’ve done so far, and on a weekly basis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, you’ll get the new video and all of the activities that go with that,” said Emma Radigan, one of the readers.

At the end of the challenge, six winners will receive Bill Peet books of their own. All six Radigan children take turns reading the books to kids and say the feedback so far has been great.

“It’s fun to get the feedback like, ‘I love this,'” said Anna Radigan. With their own home library, books have always been a part of their lives. The Radigan family says their library is made up of around 5,000 used books.

“Books have been a huge part of our lives since we were really small,” said Charlotte Radigan. They hope this will inspire the same love for reading in others.

“My basic theory is reading is so, so important,” said Nicole. “If you love to read, you can really learn anything and go anywhere.”

You can sign up for the free challenge through the 8 Story Lovers website. Per publishers’ guidelines, the Bill Peet challenge videos are not publicly available on YouTube; those who sign up for the challenge will receive a private YouTube video link with that day’s story and activities. However, the family has also posted a number of online reading videos and reviews to their YouTube channel.