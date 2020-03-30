Local fabric store offers opportunity to make masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fabric store has a unique idea for giving back in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Melisa Hart and Noreen Richards from Stitchology along Rio Grande are behind the many masks project. Essentially, anyone can stop by and pick up mask kits from outside their store. People sew the masks and return them to the store. Stitchology then will find a way to get the masks to healthcare providers and emergency workers.

“I’m not an expert in coronavirus or healthcare, but I am an expert at sewing and fabric. I have plenty of fabric on hand and make kits and I know plenty of sewers, so I figured I could keep them organized,” said Hart.

There are even instructions and a video tutorial for beginners. If you’d like more information, you can call them at 505-242-3288.