Local fabric store offers opportunity to make masks

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fabric store has a unique idea for giving back in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Melisa Hart and Noreen Richards from Stitchology along Rio Grande are behind the many masks project. Essentially, anyone can stop by and pick up mask kits from outside their store. People sew the masks and return them to the store. Stitchology then will find a way to get the masks to healthcare providers and emergency workers.

“I’m not an expert in coronavirus or healthcare, but I am an expert at sewing and fabric. I have plenty of fabric on hand and make kits and I know plenty of sewers, so I figured I could keep them organized,” said Hart.

There are even instructions and a video tutorial for beginners. If you’d like more information, you can call them at 505-242-3288.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞