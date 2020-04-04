Local dentist encourages people to donate blood

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business is urging people to help during this pandemic by giving blood.

Parkway Dental off Montgomery and Morris posted a video to Facebook asking people to sign up to donate through United Blood Services now Vitalant. Dentist Michael Haight says it’s an easy way to fill a big need in New Mexico while still following social distance orders.

“We’re all just in this together, of course, and how can we just help our community do something good for one another and most everybody can go out there and donate blood,” Haight said.

Vitalant is asking people to make appointments for in-center donations, as more community blood drives are getting canceled.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

