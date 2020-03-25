Local dad tries to lighten mood with dance

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are trying to come up with things to do while you are stuck at home with your kids, one dad has a great idea.
Gilbert Miranda sent in a video of him dancing with his young daughter to the song ‘Hey baby!’ The Rio Rancho dad says in light of everything that’s going on in our world, take a minute to dance it out with your child, it’s an easy way to numb fear with your loved ones.
